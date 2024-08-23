Bitter Trump Posts Up a Storm as Harris Makes Her Big DNC Speech

Former President Donald Trump went on an all-caps tear on his Truth Social page while the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, delivered her acceptance speech on Thursday.

“Too many ‘Thank yous,’ too rapidly said, what’s going on with her?” Trump posted shortly after Harris’ speech began. He quickly followed it up with “WHERE’S HUNTER?”

Throughout her 37-minute appearance, Trump just kept posting; the Daily Beast counted 40 in all.

When Harris began talking about her vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, she jokingly called him “Coach Walz,” referencing his days as a high school defensive coordinator. But Trump couldn’t let that one slide. “Walz was an ASSISTANT Coach, not a COACH,” he wrote.

“IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?” Trump interjected at one point.

Many of Trump’s “truths” hit on more of his greatest hits that he has been riffing on at rallies across the country. “She talks about Compassion, but doesn’t talk about all of the people she’s allowed into our Country, 43% INCREASE IN VIOLENT CRIME NATIONWIDE, 60% INCREASE IN RAPE, SINCE SHE’S BEEN BORDER CZAR,” he wrote in one post.

In another post, Trump accused Harris of “LYING AGAIN ABOUT PROJECT 2025, WHICH SHE KNOWS, AND SO DO ALL DEMOCRATS, THAT I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO WITH!” The Trump campaign denounced the conservative agenda created by the Heritage Foundation earlier this year.

This hasn’t stopped the Democrats from highlighting the controversial agenda, which includes extreme conservative positions including eliminating the Department of Education and resurrecting the Comstock Act to crack down on legal abortions. The Trump campaign insists that Agenda47, the platform posted on Trump’s website, is the only agenda the Republican nominee supports.

“Everybody, Democrats, Republicans, Liberals, and Conservatives, wanted Roe v. Wade TERMINATED,” Trump wrote in one of his longest posts, repeating a claim he has made continuously over the course of the campaign. Roughly 62% of Americans disapproved of the Supreme Court’s decision in 2022 to overturn Roe, according to a Pew Research poll published shortly after the decision.

“She will obliterate Social Security and Medicare by giving it away to the Millions of Illegal Immigrants who are infiltrating our Country!” the former president wrote. Harris accused Trump of running up the deficit and trying to cut the popular entitlement programs. The Trump campaign has repeatedly denied it intends to cut either program.

When Harris addressed the conflict in Gaza, Trump went on another tear. “She caused the Attack of October 7th. Iran was BROKE - Didn’t have money for Hezbollah!” Israel was not attacked immediately by Hezbollah, an Islamist political party and militia in Lebanon on Oct. 7. The attack was launched by Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist faction in Gaza.