Bitter Trump Blocks RNC, Others From Using His Name for Fundraising
RETRIBUTION
Republican groups have long capitalized on former President Trump’s popularity with his base to help with their fundraising efforts. That hasn’t changed since President Biden won but an angry Trump wants to put an end to it. His lawyers sent cease and desist letters on Friday to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee and National Republican Senatorial Committee, ordering them to stop using Trump’s name and face in advertising efforts without explicit consent, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to The Daily Beast.
Trump doesn’t want to support the more than a dozen GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach him, even indirectly through fundraising, Politico reports. “President Trump remains committed to the Republican Party and electing America First conservatives, but that doesn’t give anyone—friend or foe— permission to use his likeness without explicit approval,” a Trump adviser told the outlet.