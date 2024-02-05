Indulge in Guilt-Free Snacking With This All-Natural Popcorn
What’s Poppin’
Whether you’re cozying up on the couch to watch a film or simply enjoying a tasty treat between meals, popcorn is a household essential for anyone who loves to snack—aka everyone? If you’re in the mood for a guilt-free twist on traditional popcorn that emphasizes nutrition without sacrificing flavor, BjornQorn’s savory selection is just what you need!
BjornQorn’s satisfying homegrown non-GMO popcorn is perfectly seasoned with all natural, gluten-free, and vegan ingredients. Its mouthwatering classic popcorn flavor comes from nutritional yeast, which is a high protein and high B-vitamin seasoning that is particularly popular in vegan cuisine—and works particularly well on popcorn kernels. BjornQorn’s taste is so tantalizing that you’ll find it hard to believe there is no butter or cheese used at all. Plus, BjornQorn keeps environmental friendliness at the forefront by leveraging solar panels so all of its products are popped by the power of the sun.
If you’re ready to upgrade your at-home snacking experience, now’s the perfect time to stock up with a 12-pack of BjornQorn’s classic 3oz bags. (Pro tip: you can save an extra 5% per package with a recurring subscription!)
BjornQorn Classic 12-Pack (3oz)
Looking for some more variety? Build your own box by selecting from any of BjornQorn’s six irresistible flavors including Cloudy (salty), Maple, and Spicy.
BjornQorn "Build a Box" 12-Pack (3oz)
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.