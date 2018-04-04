Blac Chyna Loses Deal After Stroller Skirmish

It is probably not the first time a stressed-out mom has threatened to use a stroller as a weapon, but Blac Chyna’s Six Flags showdown has certainly become the most famous.

The company behind the car-shaped, pink plastic stroller, however, appears not to subscribe to the old adage that all publicity is good publicity.

TMZ reports Wednesday morning that the stroller company behind the surprisingly versatile kid’s toy, Momiie, is looking for a different kind of recognition, and has pulled the plug on a collaboration with Chyna and dropped her as a brand ambassador in the wake of her stroller skirmish on Sunday.

Rob Kardashian’s ex was filmed attempting to swing the novelty pushchair at another Six Flags customer. Chyna alleges the other patron tried to touch her baby, Dream. Chyna and her entourage were ejected from the park.

A rep for Momiie told TMZ that Chyna’s latest actions made it impossible to move forward with their business relationship, saying, “[We] cannot excuse that sort of reaction and behavior, particularly in a family resort around children.”

Reports are now suggesting that Rob Kardashian is contemplating using the viral clips of the incident to renew a custody battle with Chyna.

“Rob is furious with Chyna for putting Dream in danger,” a source told E! News. “He plans to file papers to try and get more custody of Dream and to reduce Chyna’s child support. He hopes the judge will see that he wants what’s best for Dream and that he is putting her safety and best interest before anything else.”

After the incident Sunday, Chyna took to Instagram to send a message to fans.

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story,” she wrote. “I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost.”