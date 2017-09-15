CHEAT SHEET
Blac Chyna Settles with Rob Kardashian
Model Blac Chyna has settled her domestic abuse lawsuit against reality star Rob Kardashian, according to TKTK. Official court documents released Friday revealed that the couple have reached a private agreement, leading the couple to call off a scheduled court date on Monday which would have potentially extended the restraining order Blac Chyna filed earlier this year. Kardashian has also agreed to keep his distance after the temporary restraining order granted in July expires next week. Chyna’s lawyer, Walter Mosley, declined to comment on the couple’s custody agreement. He did, however, note that the couple are co-parenting their 10-month-old daughter Dream.