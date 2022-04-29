Kim Kardashian Is Off the Hook in Blac Chyna’s Fiery Defamation Case
TOSSED
A judge granted a motion Friday to toss rapper Blac Chyna’s defamation claim against Kim Kardashian after Chyna’s legal team appeared to botch their closing arguments. Chyna sued the famous family, alleging they destroyed her reputation and “unlawfully plotted to kill” off her show, Rob & Chyna, causing her large financial losses. Members of the Kardashian-Kenner clan testified that Chyna was abusive during her chaotic relationship with Rob Kardashian, including holding a gun to his head and bashing him with a pole. On Friday, Chyna’s attorney protested the fact that the jury instructions made no mention of defamatory statements by Kim. It prompted the judge to storm out of the room after fuming that attorneys had reviewed the instructions. The Kardashians’ attorney subsequently filed a motion to have claims against Kim tossed, which the judge granted after finding no evidence she took part in any defamatory statements. A jury is still deliberating claims relating to Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie and Kris Jenner.