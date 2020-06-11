Black Amazon Driver Pinned Facedown by Cop After Minor Parking Violation
A white police officer in Warren, Michigan, forced a black Amazon driver to the ground and handcuffed him for a parking violation Tuesday in a video broadcast on Facebook Live. The 23-year-old unnamed driver had parked facing opposite traffic while making a delivery, and an officer pulled over to ask him why and to see his license. The man did not immediately produce his ID after the officer asked multiple times and wondered aloud if the officer would ticket him “over this bullshit.” The officer then forced him to the ground and handcuffed him. A spokesman for local police said the department has launched an investigation into the incident and that the officer has been placed on paid leave. Amazon called the arrest “unacceptable” in a statement. The chief of police is recommending felony charges of resisting arrest and failing to obey a lawful command against the driver in addition to the traffic citation.