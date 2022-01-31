This Toaster Oven Is the Multifunctional Kitchen Sidekick Missing From Your Lineup
FINALLY, THE PERFECT TOASTER
If you’re like me and always seem to be looking for a quick meal, having the right kitchen gadgets and appliances on hand is essential. The best kitchen investment I've made so far is my oven-toaster hybrid by Black and Decker. The 4-Slice Toaster Oven is engineered with premium stainless steel and has an exclusive combination of compact construction with convection heating technology that delivers fast and tasty results. The inside of the toaster oven is designed perfectly to facilitate airflow so your food is perfectly cooked each time.
In addition, this toaster is equipped with four different settings including bake, broil, toast, and keep warm settings so you can easily cook frozen food or reheat leftovers. With room for four slices of bread or a 9” pizza, this toaster oven is perfect for fast cooking tasks in any size kitchen. This toaster also has a bake pan and rack included which is helpful for quick meals like bruschetta.
Black and Decker Four Slice Toaster Oven
Free Shipping | Free Returns
