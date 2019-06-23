Black Bear Found Sleeping in Closet After Breaking Into Montana Home

A black bear was found sleeping on the top shelf of a closet after ransacking a laundry room in a Montana home, according to Missoula County Police. The animal had tried to break into two other homes in the area before finding an unlocked door and making its way in. Police say the bear just yawned when they knocked on a window to wake it up, and that it had to be tranquilized to remove it from the residence.“When deputies arrived, they discovered this black bear had opened the door to the mudroom of this residence and somehow managed to deadbolt the door from inside. After being unable to leave, the bear began ripping the room apart but then decided he was tired and climbed up into the closet for a nap,” Missoula police said in a Facebook post. “When deputies knocked on the window, the bear was not the least bit impressed. He slowly stretched, yawned and, unamused, looked toward the door. Eventually, deputies were able to unlock the door in hopes he would hop down and leave. However, their attempts were only met with more big bear yawns.”