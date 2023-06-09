Black Bear Leads Cops on Chase in D.C.
WILD
A large black bear seen casually hanging out in backyards and climbing trees in Northeast D.C. was captured and sent to a better-suited home Friday. Authorities began fielding calls as early as 7 a.m. about the bear and found it perched in a tree, blocking off the area with the help of D.C. Animal Care and Control. Around 9:45 a.m., the bear made a run for it and brought the police on a chase through people’s lawns until a Humane Rescue Alliance worker shot a tranquilizer dart at the fugitive bear, WTOP News reported. Once the bear was fast asleep, the animal control officers loaded the animal into a steel cage and onto a truck to whisk it away to a new habitat in Maryland. Humane Rescue Alliance’s vice president of field service said the bear will “go off and live a happy life.”