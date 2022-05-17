Flight Data Suggests Crash That Killed 132 Was Deliberate, Report Says
CURVEBALL
The shocking China Eastern plane crash that killed 132 passengers back in March appears to have been an intentional crash, according to U.S. officials who examined the black box recovered from the wreckage, The Wall Street Journal reports. An anonymous source familiar with the investigation told the Journal that “...the plane did what it was told to do by someone in the cockpit,” leading those involved in examining data from the flight to focus on retracing the actions of the pilot leading up to the crash, in addition to looking into whether someone may have broken into the cockpit on the doomed flight. The Boeing 737-800 disaster had left aviation experts perplexed by the aircraft’s vertical nosedive in the minutes before it crashed into the side of a mountain in southern China.