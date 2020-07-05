CHEAT SHEET
    Black Family Escorted Off Oregon Beach After 7 Men Launched Racist July 4 Attack

    HARASSMENT

    Madeline Charbonneau

    Cheat Sheet Intern

    USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Co

    Seven men were arrested at an Oregon beach Saturday after they allegedly harassed a Black family during a Fourth of July event. The men were allegedly performing Nazi salutes and shouting racial slurs at the family in Lincoln City. Police said the men were “highly intoxicated” and lit illegal fireworks and challenged the officers to fight. Officers formed a barricade between the men and the family so the family could safely leave the beach. The men were charged with disorderly conduct, riot, harassment, possession of illegal fireworks, interfering with police, and offensive littering.

    Read it at The Oregonian