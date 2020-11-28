This Sale on Bio Bidets Will Keep You Clean and Save You Money on Toilet Paper

20% off Bio Bidets on Amazon

Choose from an entry-level option that doesn't require a lot to install or opt for the upgraded option with a remote and self-heating water.

One of the best purchases I made while in quarantine in the beginning of the year was to get a bidet. Not only does it save on toilet paper, but it really does help you feel cleaner. Yes, it takes some getting used to, but the adjustment period is worth it. If you've been considering getting one, now's your chance to save up to 30% on some of the best-selling options from Bio Bidet. Choose from the entry-level option or go for the fancy ones that will heat the water for you.

Bio Bidet SlimEdge Simple Bidet Toilet Attachment Down from $59 Buy at Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bio Bidet Slim Two Smart Toilet Seat Down from $299 Buy at Amazon $ 209 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bio Bidet Bliss BB2000 Elongated White Smart Toilet Seat Down from $699 Buy at Amazon $ 489 Free Shipping | Free Returns

