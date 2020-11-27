Grab 40% off Levi’s for the Whole Family on Amazon

- Up to 40% off select Levi’s for the whole family.
- This sale has denim, outerwear, accessories and more on sale.
- Shop the rest of our Black Friday deal picks here and all Amazon deals here.
There’s really never been a better time to take stock of your denim. Toss those jeans you’ve been holding onto that have holes and are worn thin and re-up your collection with this sale. Dozens of styles of Levi’s, from jeans to jackets, are up to 40% off for Black Friday on Amazon.
Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans
Down from $60
Levi's Women's 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans
Down from $70
Levi's Men's 512 Slim Taper-Fit Jeans
Down from $70
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Down from $80
Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals across all brands and just on Amazon.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.