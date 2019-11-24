BLACK FRIDAY 2019
Take Up to $50 Off Amazon’s Line of Fire Tablets for Black Friday
- Fire 7 Tablet, $30 (40% off) | Fire HD 8 Tablet, $50 (38% off) | All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet, $100 (33% off)
- Up to 12 hours of battery life, up to 32GB of storage, and full HD picture on the Fire 8 and Fire 10.
Shop the rest of our other Black Friday deal picks here.
Want the portability of an iPad without the price tag? The Amazon Fire Tablet is a great alternative to get access to your favorite TV shows, movies, and apps while on-the-go. Amazon is taking up to $50 off of the newest Fire tablets for Black Friday. Grab the Fire 7 for only $30 (40% off) in four different colors. It packs up to seven hours of reading, browsing, and streaming into a 7” display. The Fire 8 is down to $50 (38% off) and has up to 10 hours of battery life, an 8” display, and 16GB of storage for all your shows. The Fire HD 10 is $100 (33% off) and packs a 1080p full HD display into the 10” screen, with 32GB of storage and up to 12 hours of battery life. | Get it on Amazon >
