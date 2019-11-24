CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    BLACK FRIDAY 2019

    Take Up to $50 Off Amazon’s Line of Fire Tablets for Black Friday

    Jillian Lucas

    Commerce Editorial Manager

    Scouted

    By The Beast

    Want the portability of an iPad without the price tag? The Amazon Fire Tablet is a great alternative to get access to your favorite TV shows, movies, and apps while on-the-go. Amazon is taking up to $50 off of the newest Fire tablets for Black Friday. Grab the Fire 7 for only $30 (40% off) in four different colors. It packs up to seven hours of reading, browsing, and streaming into a 7” display. The Fire 8 is down to $50 (38% off) and has up to 10 hours of battery life, an 8” display, and 16GB of storage for all your shows. The Fire HD 10 is $100 (33% off) and packs a 1080p full HD display into the 10” screen, with 32GB of storage and up to 12 hours of battery life.  | Get it on Amazon >

    Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

    Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.