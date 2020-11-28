The Best Things to Get From Sephora’s Black Friday Sale

Whether you’re the beauty buff or you have someone on your list that can’t get enough of makeup and skincare, this is the sale you want to check out. Sephora is marking down dozens of items up to 50% off for Black Friday. Everything from best-selling skin care to hair care and makeup is included. There are even a few tools you’ll want to add to your arsenal as well. We’ve rounded up a handful of our favorites below.

Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette Down from $54 Buy at Sephora $ 27 Free Shipping

Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Cleanser Down from $34 Buy at Sephora $ 15 Free Shipping

OLEHENRIKSEN 3 Little Wonders Set Down from $74 Buy at Sephora $ 52 Free Shipping

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Hydrating Moisturizer Down from $49 Buy at Sephora $ 25 Free Shipping

NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device Down from $325 Buy at Sephora $ 244 Free Shipping

LANEIGE Water Wonderland Down from $39 Buy at Sephora $ 30 Free Shipping

Kiehl's Since 1851 Midnight Miracles Down from $78 Buy at Sephora $ 59 Free Shipping

IT Cosmetics Pillow Lips Collagen-Infused Lipstick Down from $24 Buy at Sephora $ 12 Free Shipping

FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Set Down from $36 Buy at Sephora $ 26 Free Shipping

