Black Girls Code Sue Ousted CEO for ‘Unlawfully Hijacking’ Website
‘FRIVOLOUS AND DEFAMATORY’
A nonprofit that promotes Black girls in tech on Monday filed a lawsuit against its founder and former CEO, who was ousted from the organization by the board earlier this month. Black Girls Code is accusing Kimberly Bryant of “inappropriate actions” following her Aug. 12 termination, which came as the result of a probe into the “unfathomable mess” that her alleged workplace misconduct caused. Monday’s complaint alleges Bryant, or someone working for her, took over the nonprofit’s website, which as of Tuesday night redirected to a press release announcing Bryant’s own defamation, retaliation, and wrongful termination lawsuit against Black Girls Code. The organization said in its suit that this “unlawful hijacking” of the site has impeded its staffers’ ability to access donations. In a statement on the new filing, Bryant called the suit “frivolous and defamatory,” saying the website’s URL remains her rightful intellectual property.