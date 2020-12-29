‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Locked in Ugly Feud With Sister

CHEAT SHEET
The creator of the TV show black-ish is at war with his sister, reportedly filing for a restraining order with claims that she is leeching off his name and demanding money. TMZ reports that Kenya Barris is asking a judge to order Colette Barris, a teacher and writer, to stay away from his family. His sister has not publicly commented, but the powerhouse producer claims she sent him a letter demanding he finance a movie project based on her book to the tune of $4 million. He said he’s worried that she could retaliate against him and his family out of anger that she hasn’t had success in Hollywood.