End of Year Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99   
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    ‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Locked in Ugly Feud With Sister

    SIBLING RIVALRY

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Phillip Faraone/Getty

    The creator of the TV show black-ish is at war with his sister, reportedly filing for a restraining order with claims that she is leeching off his name and demanding money. TMZ reports that Kenya Barris is asking a judge to order Colette Barris, a teacher and writer, to stay away from his family. His sister has not publicly commented, but the powerhouse producer claims she sent him a letter demanding he finance a movie project based on her book to the tune of $4 million. He said he’s worried that she could retaliate against him and his family out of anger that she hasn’t had success in Hollywood.

    Read it at TMZ