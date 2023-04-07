Black Lawmakers Vow ‘Multipronged Approach’ to Get Expelled TN Reps Reinstated
‘EVERYTHING WE CAN’
The expulsion of two Black lawmakers from the Tennessee state legislature on Thursday over their protests for gun control has sparked outrage across the country, and now other Black lawmakers are vowing to fight back. In an emergency meeting after the party-line vote to oust Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones, the Congressional Black Caucus joined forces with the the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators and the National Black Caucus of State Legislators in promising a “multipronged approach” to help the two legislators regain their seats. “Make no mistake about it: Those two representatives will be returned to their positions. We will advocate for that, and we will do everything we can to make sure that they’re supported so that the rights of their constituents and their voices are fully heard going forward,” said Rep. Steven Horsford, according to The Washington Post. The duo will need to win special elections next year in order to be reinstated.