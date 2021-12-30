Black Leaders Demand Answers After No Charges Filed in Immigrant’s Shooting Death
Activists are asking that the U.S. attorney general, Pennsylvania state attorney general, and a local county district attorney in Pennsylvania investigate how a Black man was shot and killed early in December. On Dec. 12, Peter Spencer, a Jamaican immigrant, was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds on a road in Rockland Township after he went on a hunting trip with a former co-worker. State police took a man into custody, who claimed self-defense and has not been charged in Spencer’s death. Police did not include any details in the police report about the suspect or the person’s motives. Now, the Black Political Empowerment Project wants answers after a county coroner discovered that Spencer had been shot a total of nine times. The chair of the Allegheny County Democratic Black Caucus said Spencer’s “whole family that came to this country seeking a better life and their life is destroyed. It will never be the same.” Police told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that the investigation was ongoing pending autopsy results, toxicology reports, ballistic reports, and lab results.