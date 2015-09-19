‘Black Lives’ Won’t Endorse Candidates

Read it at AP
Black Lives Matter won't endorse a 2016 presidential candidate, one of the founders of the movement said in an interview with the AP, preferring instead to be a "wrench in the gears." "What we've seen is an attempt by mainstream politics and politicians to co-opt movements that galvanize people in order for them to move closer to their own goals and objectives," Alicia Garza said. "We don't think that playing a corrupt game is going to bring change and make black lives matter." She added that some individuals or groups using the same slogan may choose to endorse candidates, however.