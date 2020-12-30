Black Man Gets COVID-19 After Maskless Cop Wrongly Detains Him
FLAW ENFORCEMENT
A Black man who was captured in a viral video being profiled and wrongly detained by a maskless cop in Virginia has now tested positive for coronavirus, according to his fiance. Jamar Mackey was having lunch with his family at a mall in Virginia Beach when police claimed he was a credit card fraud thief they were looking for. He was taken away and handcuffed by more cops, all maskless, before they realized they had the wrong guy and let him go. Mackey’s fiance, Shantel Covil, said he tested positive five days later, on Christmas Eve, and has mild symptoms.
The Virginia Beach police department wouldn’t say if the cop who detained Mackey was COVID-positive but Police Chief Paul Neudigate apologized and said, “We are required to wear masks. We set the standard, we set an example for our community."