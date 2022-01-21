Black Mississippi Senators Walk Out in Protest of Pointless Anti-CRT Bill
WE OUT
Every Black Mississippi senator walked out on Friday as legislators voted in favor of an anti-critical race bill. Only two Democratic senators remained to vote against the bill, which prohibits teaching that “any sex, race, ethnicity, religion or nationality is inherently superior or inferior.” The bill did not even accurately define critical race theory, which also isn’t taught in K-12 education in the state. Though the bill would not technically change anything in schools’ curriculums, Democratic lawmakers said they felt it could create issues in the future when teaching Mississippi’s racial history. The author of the bill, Republican Sen. Michael McLendon, claimed the bill would not hinder the teaching of any history. The bill now goes to House lawmakers for a vote.