Black Mom Has Pepper Thrown at Her by Racist Stranger in NY Pizzeria

Read it at Daily News
A Black woman was with her two young children when pepper was thrown at her while leaving a pizzeria in Brooklyn, police said. The mom had her 5-month-old daughter and 4-year-old son with her at Not Ray’s Pizza when a white woman threw pepper from a shaker at her and called her the N-word in a racist rant. “Go back to your country,” the woman said. “You n-----s don’t belong here.” The NYPD released cellphone video of the ranting woman and are asking for help to identify her. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.