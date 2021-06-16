CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Black Mom Has Pepper Thrown at Her by Racist Stranger in NY Pizzeria

    YOU WANNA PIZZA ME?

    Cheyenne Ubiera

    Breaking News Intern

    NYPD

    A Black woman was with her two young children when pepper was thrown at her while leaving a pizzeria in Brooklyn, police said. The mom had her 5-month-old daughter and 4-year-old son with her at Not Ray’s Pizza when a white woman threw pepper from a shaker at her and called her the N-word in a racist rant. “Go back to your country,” the woman said. “You n-----s don’t belong here.” The NYPD released cellphone video of the ranting woman and are asking for help to identify her. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

    Read it at Daily News