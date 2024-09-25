‘Black Nazi’ Mark Robinson Defended White Actor’s Drunken N-Word Rant

Mark Robinson, the Republican nominee for governor of North Carolina who described himself as a “black NAZI” on a porn website, also wrote a comment defending Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ use of the N-word during a drunken outburst in 2010, the Daily Beast has found.

The comment reads, “A drunken Irishman says n----r. What’s next? Bears that crap in the woods?! Get over it people.”

It was left under an article on the now-defunct Black news site, the Urban Daily, which covered Meyers’ slur-laden rant against a United Airlines employee at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Meyers, who was a rising star in Hollywood after appearing in films like Bend It Like Beckham, experienced a career downturn as a result of his struggles with alcohol and drug use and a slew of personal tragedies.

Although the comment was no longer visible on the article, the Beast was able to access it through an archive of old comments left on the content-management platform WordPress. It was posted by an account with Robinson’s infamous “minisoldr” username, which was tied to the gubernatorial candidate’s personal email.

It was the same account from which Robinson reportedly posted a comment that said that police “should have shot” civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton.

The unearthed comment is just the latest in a string of damning updates to Robinson’s racist, lewd, and bizarre digital footprint. He has denied making the comments—and has committed to remaining in the race for governor—even as the GOP, along with Donald Trump, increasingly distances itself from him.

Robinson announced yesterday his hiring of a law firm founded by a long-time Trump attorney to investigate CNN, which released the original report linking Robinson to the offensive comments.

“As I’ve said from the beginning, the claims from CNN are salacious lies,” Robinson wrote in a press release. “I will not let these attacks distract us from sharing a better future for our state.”