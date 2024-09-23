‘Black Nazi’ Mark Robinson Denies Hiring MAGA Troll Fraudster as Campaign Manager

The campaign of Mark Robinson—the Republican North Carolina gubernatorial candidate mired in scandal after it was revealed he called himself a “Black Nazi” and praised Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf on adult forums where he also bragged of various sexual exploits—has denied it hired a notorious MAGA fraudster as his new campaign manager.

Jack Burkman claimed in an X post on Sunday that he had joined Robinson’s team as acting campaign manager, following reports that almost the entire campaign staff quit in the wake of bombshell reports that also revealed Robinson longing for the days of slavery, praising Jim Crow, and calling himself a “perv” who likes “watching tranny on girl porn!”

“Burkman’s tweet is false,” Mike Lonergan, a spokesperson for Robinson, told The Daily Beast. Robinson himself did not directly deny hiring Burkman, referring to any talk of new personnel as “rumors” in a Monday tweet.

Burkman and fellow fraudster Jacob Wohl were convicted of felony telecom fraud in 2022 for running robocall campaigns that targeted Black neighborhoods, telling them not to vote by mail. Burkman and Wohl reached a $1.2 million settlement for civil damages in the case earlier this year.

He is also a longtime conspiracy theorist whose targets have included the 2016 Democratic National Convention hack, Democratic politician Pete Buttigieg and former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Earlier this year, Politico revealed Burkman and Wohl were secretly behind a Washington startup that claimed it could integrate artificial intelligence into lobbying activities—they used the pseudonyms Jay Klein and Bill Sanders. Some employees resigned when they learned their real identities.

Prior to his post claiming he was Robinson’s new campaign manager, Burkman’s last tweet was in July in which he said he had information that President Joe Biden, who is alive, had only “24 hours to live.”

Burkman did not immediately reply to a request for comment.