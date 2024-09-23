‘Black Nazi’ Porn Forum User Traced to Mark Robinson’s Neck of the Woods
New data shows that an IP address linked to a user account that left dozens of racist and disturbing comments on an online pornography forum can be traced to a location not far from the North Carolina home of Mark Robinson, the Republican candidate for state governor, further bolstering a report last week that Robinson was the person who posted about being a “black NAZI” on the site. The data was obtained by the Southern Poverty Law Center after hackers shared it on the dark web in 2018 as part of a larger data breach spanning multiple websites, Politico reported Monday. The account in question, first linked to Robinson by CNN last week, was registered with an IP address corresponding to Winston-Salem, a city near Robinson’s Greensboro address that’s part of the same tri-city region. A spokesperson for Robinson’s campaign did not respond to Politico’s request for comment. Robinson, currently North Carolina’s lieutenant governor, previously dismissed the original CNN report as “salacious tabloid trash,” and has repeatedly vowed to remain in the race.