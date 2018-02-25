‘Black Panther’ Keeps Breaking Records in Second Weekend

Fresh on the heels of a record debut last weekend, Marvel’s Black Panther kept up the momentum this weekend, raking in $108 million to claim the second-best performance ever for a movie in its second weekend. Panther was one of only four movies in history to manage to break $100 million in its second weekend. By Sunday, it was on track to hit a total of $400 million in domestic theaters and $304 million overseas. New releases trailed the superhero saga, with R-rated comedy Game Night, starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, pulling in $16.6 million to take second place. The family-friendly Peter Rabbit, a holdover, took third with $12.5 million, leaving the highly anticipated sci-fi flick Annihilation in fourth place with an $11 million opening.
