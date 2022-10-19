Lupita Nyong’o Has No ‘Patience’ for the #RecastTChalla Movement
‘I’M VERY BIASED’
Lupita Nyong’o has no time for those who want to see someone else in Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther suit. The Kenyan-Mexican actress acknowledges that some fans want the legacy of a Black male superhero, especially one at the helm of a successful Marvel franchise, to go on. But in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she admitted that she just can’t fathom it. “It’s laying to rest [T’Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies,” she said about the studio and director Ryan Coogler’s decision to continue without Boseman’s character. “I know that there are all sorts of reasons why people want him to be recast, but I don’t have the patience. I don’t have the presence of mind, or I don’t have the objectivity to argue with that. I don’t. I’m very biased.” Boseman died unexpectedly from colon cancer in August 2020. Coogler said the original script for Wakanda Forever, out November 11, was all about T’Challa, calling it “a character study that delved deeply into his psyche and situation.”