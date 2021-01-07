Black Protests Get Policed Like Riots. Washington’s White Riot Hardly Got Policed at All.

I kept rewatching footage of an officer in riot gear, his shield in one hand and the wrist of a woman wearing a MAGA hat in the other, the cop patiently leading her down the stairs to make sure she didn’t fall. This white lady had just tried to overthrow the government alongside thousands of others who’d stormed Congress, a white riot to stop the transfer of power.

Six years earlier, when Miriam Carey — a Black woman — drove too close to the Capitol building, police shot at her car more than 20 times, despite her one-year-old daughter being inside. They somehow missed the baby but fatally shot Carey five times.

But now the cops were gingerly leading white terrorists who had literally tried to take over the government out of the Capitol building. White supremacy irks me every day, but the perks of white power and privilege are so palpable sometimes you almost understand why these Trump thugs are fighting so hard to maintain it.