Rock Legend, 78, Reveals ‘Sad’ Health Update

Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward has revealed that he now mostly uses a wheelchair, almost a year after the death of his bandmate Ozzy Osbourne. In an Instagram post, the musician explained “sadly, but nonetheless truthfully” that while he can still walk, he can no longer cover long distances without needing to rest. “I can still walk, let there be no doubt, but I can’t walk very far without needing to rest,” he wrote, adding that he has been using a wheelchair in airports for the past 18 months. Sharing a photo of himself using the mobility device, the 78-year-old told fans he wanted to be transparent about the change, but stressed that his passion for music has not waned. “I’m not in retirement or ill or giving up,” he wrote. “I’m still a drummer” and plan to “keep rocking until I’m dead.” He also encouraged fans to say hello if they see him in public: “I don’t bite, I’ll just look different.” Ward is the original drummer and a founding member of the legendary heavy metal band.