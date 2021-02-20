Black Small Businesses You Can Support Through Amazon

Supporting small businesses is important. Supporting small, Black-owned businesses even more so. Amazon has created an entire hub to showcase Black-owned and operated businesses that use the platform for selling their products and supporting Black voices. We took a look through everything they had to offer and found some of our favorite coffee, skincare, and fashion items to showcase.

BLK & Bold | Limu Ethiopia Single Origin BLK & Bold’s dedication to coffee is unmatched. The brand prides itself on naturally processed beans as well as giving back to the community. A Certified B Corporation, 5% of profits from BLK & Bold’s profits go to support at-risk youth. Buy at Amazon $ 15

TRUFFLIN Sriracha & Ranch VIP Set We could all use some help in the flavor department. This set features the brand’s chef-curated black truffle sauces, one Sriracha and one Ranch. It’s a mix of small batch ingredients and comes in its own gift box. This is the perfect thing to spice up anyone’s dinner. Just think of the possibilities! Pizza, veggies, fish, you name it. Buy at Amazon $ 55

Lock It Plates Meal Prep Storage Container with Cup Holder Great for meal prepping, Lock It Plates are so much more than your average storage container. These, as the name suggests, lock into each other and feature a built-in beverage holder, so you can carry meals while carrying a drink and not have to worry about spillage. Each top and bottom is interchangeable, as well. Buy at Amazon $ 12

Unfiltered Raw Honey by Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm I believe that every pantry should have honey in it. Bees are so important to our ecosystem, and supporting companies like Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm is a great way to help keep bees thriving. This honey is unfiltered and unpasteurized and loaded with naturally occurring vitamins and minerals. Buy at Amazon $ 20

Lip Balm - Lip’Rico This organic lip balm is made from food-grade ingredients and will give you lips the moisture they deserve. Cocoa butter, Brazilian honey, coconut and avocado oil, and more nurturing ingredients are blended to create the balm. Buy at Amazon $ 17

LIVE BY BEING Bath Salt Spa Gift Set Collection It's really a no-brainer that everyone needs something to help them relax these days. LIVE BY BEING takes that to a whole other level with this gift set. Featuring three different bath soaks with ingredients like French green clay, Himalayan pink salt, and Hiwa Kai black lava salt, these soaks will transport anyone to relaxation. They're handmade and packed with essential oils and minerals. Buy at Amazon $ 56

Elite Sweets The Elite Donut (Pack of 18) A donut that’s good for you? Seriously. This pack of protein-rich, Keto friendly donuts is great to have on hand when that 3:00pm sweet tooth comes around. They’re low in sugar and ready to eat. You can even heat it up in the microwave or freeze it like an ice cream sandwich. Okay, now I’m craving donuts. Buy at Amazon $ 55

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.