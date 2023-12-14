Black Student Suspended Over Locs Faces Long Wait to Get Back to Class
IN LIMBO
Darryl George, the Black high school student who has been repeatedly penalized over his locs hairstyle, is still being kept from regular instruction. Earlier this month, George was suspended by Barbers Hill High School in Texas for a third time for violating dress code policies by refusing to change his hairstyle, after spending weeks at an alternative disciplinary program. He now faces in-school suspension for the foreseeable future, the Associated Press reported. “But he’s not going to break. He’s strong ... He’s like, ‘I’m not going to cut my hair, but I just can’t believe I’m going through this,’” his family’s lawyer, Allie Booker, said. Meanwhile, George’s suit against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton over their alleged failure to prevent discrimination under the CROWN Act is still working its way through the legal system.