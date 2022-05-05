CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Black UMass Students Hit With Racist Emails—Again
REPEAT
Read it at Boston25 News
Racist emails were sent to Black students and Black student groups at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst on Tuesday—and it’s not the first time it has happened. The messages contained “deeply racist, hateful language similar in tone to an email sent to Black student groups last semester,” said school Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy. In fall 2021, another series of racist messages were sent to students, and an investigation was launched but the culprit was ever found. Subbaswamy said that law enforcement had been notified of the new emails, but it will likely be difficult to track down the sender. “In the meantime, I want to express my solidarity with our Black students, faculty and staff,” said Subbaswamy.