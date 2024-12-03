‘Black Swan’ Ballerina Learns Fate After Shooting Husband Dead

Mattel is facing a lawsuit after mistakenly printing a link to a pornography site on the packaging for their special-edition Wicked dolls. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a South Carolina resident is launching a class action lawsuit against the toy company, alleging that Mattel didn’t offer “any refund for consumers who had already purchased the dolls” and that she and her daughter suffered “emotional distress” from the incident. The plaintiff reportedly purchased a Wicked toy for her daughter who visited the website printed on the toy’s package. “To her absolute shock the website, ‘Wicked.com,’ had nothing to do with the Wicked Doll. Rather, Wicked.com pasted scenes of pornographic advertisements across her phone screen,” the lawsuit read. “These scenes were hardcore full on nude pornographic images depicting actual intercourse.” The daughter “immediately showed her mother the photographs and both were horrified by what they saw.” “If plaintiff had been aware of such an inappropriate defect in the product, she would not have purchased it,” the suit continued. When the misprint was spotted last month, Mattel swiftly pulled the boxes from shelves and released a statement apologizing for the “unfortunate error.”
