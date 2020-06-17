Texas Police: Black Teen Found Hanged Outside School
Authorities in Texas say a Black teenage male was found hanged in the parking area of a school on Tuesday. According to a statement from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, which covers Houston and surrounding cities, “security video, witnesses and other evidence” appear to suggest the “male hanged himself.” “There are currently no signs of foul play. Cause of death is pending autopsy,” police said. No further details were available. The news comes just one day after a separate incident in which a man was found hanged outside a store in Houston in what police say was likely a suicide. Two other Black men have been found hanged in recent weeks in Southern California, prompting calls for further investigation after authorities initially deemed the deaths to be suicides.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.