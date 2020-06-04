Black Trans Woman’s Beating in Minneapolis Sparks Fresh Calls for Justice
The beating of a black transgender woman Monday has prompted renewed calls among activists across the United States for justice for black transgender women, who experience high rates of violence. Iyanna Dior was attacked by a Minneapolis mob outside a gas station following a car accident. Graphic footage of her attack has gone viral on social media, often accompanied by the hashtag #AllBlackLivesMatter. In a Facebook post, Dior thanked people for checking on her and said she needed time “to process everything that’s going on” before speaking out.
Dior’s attack happened amid protests in Minneapolis over George Floyd’s killing last week and on the heels of violence against several other black transgender people. Tony McDade, a black transgender man, was fatally shot by police on May 27 and Nina Pop, a black transgender woman, was murdered early last month.