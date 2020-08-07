Black Voters Know Biden Is Clumsy—and That Trump Is a Menace

Oh, Joe. Let’s clear up just a few things so we can move on.

A few weeks after telling Black people that “you ain’t Black” if you’re not supporting him over Donald Trump, the presumptive Democratic nominee this week declared that "Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things” — which many interpreted as his belief that there was little to no ideological or ethnic diversity among Blacks living in the U.S.

As the author of Black Ethnics: Race, Immigration, and the Pursuit of the American Dream, I have a few things to say to Biden, and anyone who may be confused by this latest mini-tempest, which he apologized for on Thursday night. First, Black voters know who Joe Biden is. He’s been a public servant for over 40 years and faithfully served as the number two to the first Black president.