Black Woman Shackled While Giving Birth Gets $750,000 Settlement From New York City
‘FELT LIKE A FAILURE’
A Black woman who was handcuffed to a hospital bed by her wrists and ankles while she was giving birth has reportedly agreed to a $750,000 settlement from New York City and its police department. The woman filed an anonymous civil-rights lawsuit last month that said she was arrested two days past her due date in December 2018 and then went into active labor while in custody. After she was held in a cell for a day, and allegedly forced to undergo a humiliating physical examination, officers handcuffed her to an ambulance gurney and took her to a hospital. She told CNN she ended up giving birth while handcuffed to a hospital bed. “I felt like a failure to my unborn because that wasn’t something that was planned for neither of us,” she said. “I just didn’t feel like myself anymore after that. I feel like my memory got taken away. And still I’m in pain.” In court on Wednesday, a U.S. district magistrate judge approved the $750,000 settlement for the unnamed woman and her child.