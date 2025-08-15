Star Reveals How Barack Obama ‘Failed’ Her as a Friend

Tracee Ellis Ross isn’t afraid to call out the former president when he’s being a bad friend.

The Black-ish actress, 52, said that her friend Barack Obama “failed” her after a pretty bad breakup.

“Well, I broke up with someone, and I remember running into the former president,” she said during a Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “And he was like, ‘I could have told you that.’ And I was like, ‘Well, you failed as a friend. Like, it was your job to say that before.’”

But despite Obama’s mishap, she’s since forgiven the president and says she even calls him for “dating advice.”

The Golden Globe winner, who is also Diana Ross’ daughter, says she doesn’t like dating apps because she hates feeling like she’s “shopping” for her match. Instead, she looks for men “in the wild.”

But she hasn’t yet asked the Obamas to play matchmaker.

Tracee Ellis Ross said that former President Barack Obama failed her once by not providing key dating advice. Arturo Holmes/Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

“I like to get set up. I have posed the question to many a friend,” she said. “I’ve never asked Michelle to set me up, which I think perhaps is dumb, and I need to get on that.”

Ross is fairly close with the former first family and appeared on Michelle Obama’s IMO podcast in April. She said that she “had a great time” with the former first lady and her brother Craig Robinson.

Tracee Ellis Ross goes to the Obamas for dating advice. Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The actress doesn’t seem too worried about riding solo, however. She’s starring in a new movie reality series this year: Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross.

And even the Hollywood icon isn’t immune to bad dates. Once, she went out with a guy who totally ignored her to catch a sports game.

“I’m not going to tell the whole story, but in a nutshell, [we] sat down, the drinks came and he took out his phone, put it and leaned it on the glass and watched a basketball game,” she said.

Tracee Ellis Ross is starring in 'Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross' this year. Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang/WireImage

Frustrated, she leaned in and asked him who was playing.

“And he put his hand up. As in like, ‘Don’t let me miss anything,’” she recalled.

That was the final straw. But even though the date was a total dumpster fire, Ross said that the clueless man has continued texting her.