BlackRock, Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, accidentally exposed thousands of advisers’ confidential client data on its public website, according to Bloomberg. The information was contained within three spreadsheets. These sheets were inadvertently available via links on web pages for the company’s iShares exchange-traded funds, Bloomberg reported late Friday. Though these links were apparently dated Dec. 5, 2018, it’s unknown how long they were posted in the open. Some of the information included names and email addresses of financial advisers who purchase BlackRock’s ETFs for customers, as well as advisers’ assets in these funds. A company spokesman said: “We are conducting a full review of the matter.” BlackRock manages nearly $6 trillion in assets, the news service notes.
