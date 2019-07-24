CHEAT SHEET
R.I.P.
‘Blade Runner’ Actor Rutger Hauer Dies at 75
Actor Rutger Hauer, who’s best known for his role in Blade Runner, died earlier this month at the age of 75. He died on July 19 at his home in the Netherlands after a “short illness,” according to Entertainment Weekly. While playing character Roy Batty in the 1982 sci-fi film, he delivered an iconic speech known as the “Tears in the Rain monologue.” Esquire reports that Hauer wrote most of the poetic speech himself, including the well-known line: “All those moments, will be lost in time like tears in rain.” The actor also starred in shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and True Blood, and films like Batman Begins and Sin City.