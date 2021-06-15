Satirical ‘AC or AOC’ Clip So Good Snopes Fact-Checks It
‘A BIT TOO GOOD’
Blaire Erskine, the MAGA-spoofing comedian who’s consistently been able to fool Twitter into believing she’s everyone from Ted Cruz’s spokesperson to a stranded Trump supporter, did it again Monday. Playing a spokesperson for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the Texas power grid that recently asked state residents to conserve power amid a heatwave, Erskine said going without electricity would save Texans from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a favorite bogeywoman on the right.
“Texas is set up on a power grid,” she declared in a video shared to Twitter. “What a power grid is, well, it’s something different to everybody, and that’s what you gotta understand. I mean, would you rather have AC or would you rather have AOC?”
Considering that millions of Texans lost power during a record cold snap earlier this year, prompting conservatives to falsely blame the outages on the Green New Deal and Ocasio-Cortez, fact-checking site Snopes decided to “debunk” Erskine’s satirical clip after “AC or AOC” began trending on social media. “Erskine’s performance is a bit too good, because some who saw it seemed to think she was a real ERCOT employee,” the site wrote.
