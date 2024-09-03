Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If your TikTok FYP wasn’t flooded with Blake Lively sound bytes these past few weeks, were you even on the app? It’s safe to say Lively didn’t win over the public with how she handled promotional appearances for It Ends With Us. But nestled between junket clips and red carpet Q+As was user commentary regarding her new Blake Brown hair brand (conveniently launched amid the movie press tour).

Based on what I saw pop up about Blake Brown, I wasn’t too sold on the brand. People had various complaints, but it was more about their own hair experience versus anything actually problematic about the products. As someone who has covered the haircare space extensively since 2019, I’m very aware that haircare isn’t one-size-fits-all. One product that works for me could have a completely different outcome on my mom’s strands, for example.

The Blake Brown beauty team kindly sent me a few samples of the hero products leading up to launch, so I figured I would give it a try for myself. I only wash my hair maybe once every seven to ten days, so if I’m going to do it, it needs to count. I figured I’d dive into Blake Brown. The first thing I noticed, per the approval from the internet, were the aromas. They’re not overpowering but dainty, feminine, and luxe, which made a great first impression.

Blake Brown Hair Care The collection up to this point contains a Fundamental selection (a Nourishing and Strengthening shampoo and masks), along with a pre-shampoo mask, leave-in spray, dry shampoo, and mousse. One of the first things I noticed was there weren’t any hero ingredients listed—no standouts. Usually, brands push something innovative or trending, so initially, it came off as just another celebrity beauty brand. Shop At Target $ Shop At Blake Brown $

My package came with the Fundamentals, a leave-in spray and a wooden comb. Because I had just dyed my grey roots, I figured Nourishing would be best for post-color treatment. The packaging is boxier than my other go-to haircare products, but it definitely stands out in the shower. I applied two rinses of the santal-scented Fundamental Nourishing Shampoo, followed by the Fundamental Nourishing Mask. Upon initial rinse, I didn’t feel anything spectacular, but once I began combing through my hair with the enclosed gift, I did start feeling a difference in how soft and detangled my hair was post-wash—especially after I spritzed the leave-in spray.

The big test would come down to the styling. My hair is thick, coarse, and curly and very difficult to style—hence why I don’t wash it much. I must give credit where it’s due and say I used the ghd Duet Style brush for the first time, and the wet-to-dry tool gave me a blowout-like finish. That said, fancy brush or not, certain products can either weigh down my hair and make it feel greasy or totally dry. My hair was perfectly hydrated and soft without being greasy or volumeless.

On top of that, I went ten days without washing my hair and it looked pretty shiny and grease-free for over a week. I’m not saying that’s a good thing I waited so long in between washes, but it was a relief to know I could without any issues. Plus, all of the products I used smell like a luxe Le Labo perfume, which is a plus for me. (By the way, there are plenty of Reddit threads where people are searching for fragrances that smell like Blake Brown haircare products.)

Do I like Blake Lively based on her public persona? No. But do I like Blake Brown? Honestly, yes.

