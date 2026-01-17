Blake Lively Enlists Lawyer Who Took On Epstein for Justin Baldoni Battle
LEGAL FIREPOWER
Blake Lively has added some serious firepower to her legal team as the fight with her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni heads toward trial. On Friday, Lively hired Sigrid McCawley, a managing partner at Boies Schiller Flexner, who previously represented victims of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The new hire comes just days ahead of a key hearing, where Baldoni is expected to seek dismissal of some or all of Lively’s claims. McCawley also represented Lively’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, after Baldoni named her in a countersuit accusing her of orchestrating a smear campaign. In a statement to The Cut, McCawley described the case as centering on allegations of a hostile work environment and retaliation after Lively raised concerns on set. Lively sued Baldoni in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct during production, including claims Baldoni entered her trailer without consent. Baldoni has denied the allegations and previously accused Lively, Sloane, and Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, of defamation and extortion. Those claims were dismissed last year.