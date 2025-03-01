Cheat Sheet
Blake Lively Recruits Former CIA Deputy for Crisis PR Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.01.25 1:15AM EST 
Blake Lively at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York, New York.
Blake Lively at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York, New York. John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Blake Lively has decided to bring out the big guns in her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. The Gossip Girl star has hired Nick Shapiro, the CIA’s former deputy chief of staff and senior advisor to former CIA director John Brennan, as her PR crisis manager. Lively and Baldoni, her It Ends With Us director and co-star, have been tangled up in messy lawsuits against each other since December. “The litigation team for Ms. Lively retained Mr. Shapiro to advise on the legal communications strategy for the ongoing sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit occurring in the Southern District of New York,” a member of Lively’s legal team at Willkie Farr & Gallagher told Variety. In December, Lively submitted a letter to the California Civil Rights Department accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment during filming the previous year. The letter, which also detailed allegations of Baldoni orchestrating a smear campaign against the actress in 2024, was the main source of The New York Times article that sparked a legal dispute that now involves more than a dozen individuals and companies. On December 31, 2024, Baldoni and nine other individuals sued The New York Times for $250 million for libel. Lively then filed her own lawsuit against the same group claiming they were “retaliating against her for reporting sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns.” Baldoni responded by next suing Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for $400 million, accusing them of defamation and civil extortion. On Friday, a federal judge ruled against some of Lively’s requests, including call and text logs between Baldoni, his PR team, and other employees at the movie’s production company. The judge claimed these were “overly intrusive and disproportionate to the needs of the case.” She was, however, granted a subpoena for phone records.

Musk Doubles Down On Justify-Your-Job Email Scheme
Catherine Bouris
Published 02.28.25 11:58PM EST 
Elon Musk
Dominic Gwinn/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

After telling federal employees last week that they would need to send weekly emails summarizing their accomplishments at work, and sparking an avalanche of backlash, Elon Musk has doubled down, sending a second round of emails late Friday. According to a report from the Associated Press, despite speculation that the emails would be delivered in a different format this time around—sent from a different email address, with the request phrased differently—the emails came from the same Office of Personnel Management as last week’s, and included the same request asking government workers to, “Please reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets describing what you accomplished last week and cc your manager.” Workers are expected to respond to the emails by 11:59 p.m. ET. Less than half of all federal employees responded to last week’s emails, with many being told by their superiors to ignore them, including FBI employees under director Kash Patel.

Shop with Scouted

Bissell Just Launched a Mini Version of Its Beloved Little Green Machine Cleaner
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 02.25.25 8:58PM EST 
Bissell Little Green Machine Mini
Bissell.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s no surprise that Bissell’s O.G. Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is almost certainly the most beloved cleaning gadget on social media in the last few years—and perhaps of all time. It may seem like a novelty cleaning gadget, but despite its pint-size profile, this thing is as powerful as many of its full-sized counterparts. Now, Bissell has launched an even more portable (and car-friendly) version of its original bestselling cleaner: The Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner. The fun-sized cleaner delivers as much deep cleaning power as the original version but in a smaller size that allows for added portability—just in time for spring cleaning season.

Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner
See At BISSELL$95

At just seven pounds (seriously, even my cat weighs more than this thing!), the sleek Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner tackles even the toughest oh-no situations, whether it be cleaning up the rug your cat just threw up on, frantically trying to restore the filthy couch upholstery before your in-laws arrive for the weekend, or tackling crumbs, sand, and whatever else your dog (or child) drags into your car. Not only does it offer powerful suction, but it also lifts new and old stains and removes odor like a charm. It’s the ultimate small space sidekick to have in your cleaning arsenal—especially for parents and pet owners.

Golden Globes Voters Are Losing Their $75,000 Annual Paycheck
William Vaillancourt
Published 03.01.25 12:57AM EST 
Helen Hoehne
Helen Hoehne Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Members of the Golden Globes voting body will no longer be paid, the organization’s president announced during a Friday meeting over Zoom, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The news, from Helen Hoehne, came in the middle of a five-year deal signed in June 2023 which stipulated that some voters would receive $75,000 per year. They are each reportedly being given a severance of $102,500, and the option to remain paid Globes voters for next January’s awards show. A Globes spokesperson told the outlet that the perception of bias by paid voters factored into the decision, adding that the Globes is meeting its contractual obligations through the severances. There are 50 voting members—formerly of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association—who are paid, while about 250 members are not. Neither the Academy Awards, Emmys nor Grammys pays their voters. Last month’s ceremony was the first in the Globes’ 81-year history to have a solo female host.

‘Trump Gaza’ Video Creators Call It a ‘Joke,’ Reject U.S. ‘Propaganda Machine’
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.28.25 5:56PM EST 
Published 02.28.25 5:31PM EST 
Trump and Netanyahu
Leah Millis/Leah Millis/ REUTERS

The creators of the bizarre “Trump Gaza” AI video don’t know how President Donald Trump found it and claim they don’t want to be part of his “propaganda machine.” Israel natives Solo Avital and Ariel Vromen, who now live in the United States, said their video was meant to be satirical. The viral video features a ludicrous depiction of Gaza in which Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sit shirtless by a pool near a giant golden statue of Trump. It portrays the Gaza Strip as a shiny resort with Trump’s name smacked on it—far different from the reality of a war-torn country where 2.2 million people have been displaced and almost 50,000 have died. The video received backlash from Palestinians and U.S. citizens alike. Now, even Avital and Vromen seem to regret the clip, saying that it was created as a software experiment and that they weren’t sure how it ended up reaching the White House. But while they said it was a “joke,” the pair complimented the president’s policy proposal to relocate Palestinians and “level” the region to create a “Rivera of the Middle East.”

These Salon-Quality Scalp Care Essentials Will Keep Your Head Hydrated and Dandruff-Free
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Updated 02.26.25 1:58PM EST 
Published 02.26.25 1:10PM EST 
Jupiter's selection of anti-dandruff and dry scalp care products
Jupiter

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Between dandruff and dryness, taking care of your scalp can (literally) feel like a head-scratcher. Enter Jupiter, an innovative scalp care brand with a suite of salon-quality, dermatologist-tested products to soothe scalp discomfort and keep your hair looking better than ever.

If you find yourself bothered with a dry and itchy or are constantly brushing off powdered sugar-like flakes from your head, the Jupiter Hydrating Shampoo is a must-try. This rich-lather formula targets dry scalp issues while still preserving your hair color and quality. Plus, it smells great!

Jupiter Hydrating Shampoo
Buy At Target$15

Every shampoo should be paired with a great conditioner to lock in moisture and prevent flaking—and the Jupiter Nourishing Conditioner more than ticks the box. Formulated with a blend of nourishing oils, calming oatmeal (yes, that’s a thing), and vitamins that help fight back against damage to your scalp and hair, this conditioner will have you feeling (and looking) fresh long after you get out of the shower.

Jupiter Nourishing Conditioner
Buy At Target$15

For anyone suffering from mild-moderate dandruff or dealing with yellow, confetti-like flakes, the Jupiter Restoring Serum will feel like a godsend. Packed with skin-friendly vitamins and botanicals, this serum delivers targeted scalp relief whenever and wherever you need it, making it perfect for daily touch-ups and extending the time between washes.

Jupiter Restoring Serum
Buy At Target$18

Karla Sofia Gascón Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Twitter Controversy
Catherine Bouris
Published 02.28.25 9:08PM EST 
Karla Sofia Gascon
Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images

Karla Sofia Gascón, Emilia Pérez star and Best Actress nominee at the upcoming Academy Awards, made her first red carpet appearance at France’s Cesar Awards on Friday after avoiding most events this awards season, following the discovery of multiple racist and xenophobic tweets published over several years last month. The appearance comes after Gascón told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week that she will be attending the Oscars after all, telling the publication that she was “grateful to be back.” Gascón did not speak to the media during her appearance at the Cesar Awards. While Emilia Pérez, directed by Frenchman Jacques Audiard, won seven awards—including Best Film—Gascón lost the Best Actress award to Hafsia Herzi for her role in Stéphane Demoustier’s crime drama Borgo.

Cops Reveal Crucial New Pacemaker Clue About Hackman’s Death
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.28.25 6:32PM EST 
Gene Hackman
United Archives/FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives

Gene Hackman’s “last event,” according to his pacemaker, was on Feb. 17—nine days before his body was found. The Oscar-winning actor, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and one of their dogs were all discovered dead in their Santa Fe home, where they had spent the last few decades as partial recluses, largely avoiding the spotlight. But the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday they still don’t know the cause of death for the couple, adding that “both individuals tested negative for carbon monoxide.” Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza also shared that they conducted an “interrogation” of Hackman’s pacemaker, which recorded his last event more than a week before their bodies were discovered. The sheriff said there was no “foul play” or external trauma to Hackman and Arakawa, but detectives felt the incident was “suspicious enough in nature” to require a thorough investigation. Official autopsy and toxicology reports are pending. Hackman was a five-time Oscar nominee and film legend known for The French Connection and Unforgiven. His wife was a professional pianist.

Gabrielle Union Calls Husband Dwayne Wade’s Cancer Diagnosis ‘Traumatic’
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.28.25 5:16PM EST 
Published 02.28.25 5:13PM EST 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Out100 Celebration - Arrivals at NeueHouse Hollywood on December 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Out100 Celebration - Arrivals at NeueHouse Hollywood on December 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage) Olivia Wong/WireImage

Gabrielle Union is speaking out about her husband Dwayne Wayde’s cancer diagnosis. Union, 52—who has been married to former NFL star Wayde, 43, since 2014—shared a life update on their family after doctors discovered a cancerous tumor on his kidney. “Obviously, him getting that diagnosis was traumatic for him, being faced with your own mortality in your early 40s,” Union said on TODAY With Jenna & Friends. “You’re like, ‘Am I going to be here to see my family? Who am I without this big life? Without this healthy body?’” In December 2023, Wade underwent surgery to remove the tumor, which also took 40 percent of his kidney. “He needed us to be OK with his vulnerability,” Union continued. “But more than that, he needed to be OK with his vulnerability. It was a challenge to give grace and receive it.” Wade has said on his own podcast that he felt the surgery was the “weakest point” of his life, according to the Daily Mail. After receiving a full body scan after a routine check-up, doctors told him he needed surgery on the tumor, which couldn’t be biopsied. “Thank God that I did do the surgery, right? Because the tumor was cancerous.”

Trump Rebuffs Zelensky’s Offer to Return to White House ‘Right Now’
Catherine Bouris
Published 02.28.25 6:25PM EST 
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump
Getty Images

Talking to reporters outside the White House on Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was asking to return to the White House “right now,” presumably to continue their earlier meeting. But Trump said he “can’t do that.” The statement comes after the pair’s meeting earlier today ended abruptly, which was followed by Trump posting on Truth Social that Zelensky could “come back when he is ready for Peace.” Trump also claimed that Zelensky “disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office.“ That’s presumably a reference to Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance’s attempts during their meeting with Zelensky to get the Ukrainian President to show more appreciation for American support during the ongoing war, leading to a shouting match breaking out in the Oval Office.

Experience What Edge-to-Edge Vulva Stimulation Feels Like With This Flexible Vibrator
Davon Singh
Published 02.27.25 1:56PM EST 
Person holding a purple MysteryVibe vibrating ring on a bed, highlighting its flexible and ergonomic design for couples' intimacy.
MysteryVibe

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for a new way to play in the bedroom, allow us to introduce you to MysteryVibe’s new Legato vibrator. Unlike most external vibrators, the Legato is a ring vibrator engineered to stimulate the vulva—not just the clitoris. This is an ideal sex toy for those seeking a penetration-free external vibrator that doesn’t just offer direct clitoral stimulation.

Created by leading OB-GYNS and urologists, the beginner-friendly Legato is made of waterproof silicone, allowing the vibrator to bend and adapt to all vulva shapes and sizes. Its four strategically placed motors deliver mind-blowing pleasure to the entire vulva while enhancing natural lubrication.

Legato Vibrator
Buy At MysteryVibe

Free Shipping

Plus, thanks to the flexible ring design, the Legato also excels at solo and partnered play. The wide circular gap in the middle allows a partner (or another sex toy) to penetrate. In fact, male partners may even reap the benefits of extra stimulation in certain positions like missionary.

But the fun for couples doesn’t end there. By using the companion app, you or your partner can play with 16 vibration intensity settings. So, whether you’re edging toward an explosive orgasm or craving pulsations and deep rumbles, the power is in your hands (literally). Best of all? Right now, the Legato is a whopping 35 percent off.

Kathy Griffin Exposes Ex Jack Black’s Gross Bathroom Routine
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.28.25 3:22PM EST 
Jack Black and Kathy Giffin
Getty Images

Kathy Griffin didn’t hold back while reminiscing about a fling with Jack Black in the 1990s—especially when it came to his questionable hygiene. In a recent TikTok clip, the comedian held up a photo of herself in Black’s arms as she recalled spending the night in his Los Angeles apartment. After stepping out of the shower the next morning, she asked Black for a towel and got a horrifying response. “I get off on the bathmat and I said ‘I need a shower towel,’ and he goes, ‘You’re standing on it,‘” she said, her expression blank with disbelief. Still visibly baffled decades later, she quipped, “You guys, that’s straight guys,” before launching into more details about Black’s habit of using the same towel for both the floor and his body. Despite the shock, Griffin admitted, “I kept sleeping with him.” The two actors briefly dated in the 1990s but have kept details about their relationship largely private.

Trump Takes Instant Revenge by Chopping Ukraine Aid Cash
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.28.25 4:08PM EST 
Trump and Zelensky
Brian Snyder/Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Donald Trump chopped a lifesaving humanitarian initiative aimed at rehabilitating Ukraine’s energy grid which has been damaged by brutal Russian attacks. The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) had invested hundreds of millions of dollars to implement the project. Just days before, the president targeted 90% of global foreign aid contracts and kicked out thousands of USAID workers. The public servants were given 15 minutes to clear their desks and leave. Now, he’s forcing USAID to downsize their presence in the war-torn country and end the longstanding restoration project. For the past three years of war, Russia has launched frequent attacks on the country’s energy grid and put millions at risk, especially during the country’s coldest months. USAID interventions aimed to rebuild the struggling country. But along with the termination of key projects, its staff is being drastically reduced. Before Trump, 64 government employees and contractors were serving on the ground in Ukraine. Now, that number stands at just eight. The staff has also been slashed in Washington D.C., where only 29 out of 115 staff members remain in the USAID’s Bureau for Europe and Eurasia. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Trump administration for comment.

