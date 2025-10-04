Blake Lively Weighs In—a Little—On Taylor Swift’s New Album
❤️
Blake Lively signaled her support for Taylor Swift’s new album amid rumors of their friendship going on ice due to the ongoing legal drama between Lively and her It Ends With Us director/co-star Justin Baldoni. The actress on Friday liked Swift’s Instagram post announcing the release of The Life of A Showgirl, her 12th studio album. Earlier this year, Baldoni’s lawyers subpoenaed Swift, alleging that she had pressured him to agree to Lively’s changes to the It Ends With Us script. A representative for Swift said after the subpoena was dropped that it had been “designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.” An insider told People then that Swift and Likely were “taking some space from each other.” The two have been friends since 2014, and Swift is a godparent to Lively’s four children with Ryan Reynolds. Some fans of Swift have interpreted one song on her new album to be a defense of Lively amid the lawsuit.