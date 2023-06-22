Tucker Carlson Writer Deemed Too Racist for Fox Resurfaces on MAGA Show
‘VERY HIGH-IQ BLAKE’
Three years after resigning as the top writer of Tucker Carlson’s now-defunct primetime Fox News show over unearthed racist and misogynistic online posts, Blake Neff has reemerged in the right-wing media ecosystem. According to Media Matters, Neff is now working for MAGA youth leader Charlie Kirk’s radio program as a producer and occasional on-air personality. On the website for Kirk’s show, Neff is identified as “producer Blake” and appeared on a broadcast this week to discuss the lost Titanic submersible vehicle as the program’s “resident submarine expert.” Additionally, Neff was a panelist on Kirk’s new weekly podcast, titled ThoughtCrime, where he was introduced as “very high-IQ Blake” and Kirk noted that “awful people in the world tried to destroy Blake’s life and we’re not going to let that happen.” Throughout the first ThoughtCrime episode, the panelists gleefully tossed out anti-trans slurs while talking about “glory holes,” referencing Daily Wire podcaster Matt Walsh’s claim that Fox Corp. is encouraging employees to read about the topic. After anonymously posting aggressively racist comments on a message board for years, Neff quit his job as Tucker Carlson Tonight head writer in July 2020 after CNN reported on his online behavior. Carlson, while distancing himself from Neff’s bigoted remarks at the time, also said his writer was “ashamed” while blasting the media over its “self-righteousness” in covering the ordeal.