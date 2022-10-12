Mr. Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Is Bowing Out of ‘The Voice’

CHEAT SHEET
Blake Shelton is leaving the show where he met his wife, Gwen Stefani, after the next season. The country singer is the only judge to take part in all seasons of the NBC talent competition of The Voice—but the 23rd will be his last. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while,” Shelton said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me.” Chance the Rapper, One Direction’s Niall Horan, and Kelly Clarkson will join Shelton as the judges for the 23rd season—while Stefani, John Legend, and Camila Cabello are relinquishing their chairs.