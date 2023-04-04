CHEAT SHEET
    Blame Biden for Deadly St. Petersburg Bombing, Putin Ally Says

    A police officer stands guard at the scene of the cafe explosion in which Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, (real name Maxim Fomin) was killed the day before in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 3, 2023.

    Anton Vaganov/Reuters

    President Biden is culpable for a St. Petersburg bomb attack that killed a Russian blogger and injured dozens of others, according to Russia’s State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin. The close ally of Vladimir Putin made the accusation in a Telegram post Tuesday on the “terrible tragedy” which killed Vladlen Tatarsky—an attack which Russian authorities blamed on Ukraine’s secret service and supporters of opposition activist Alexei Navalny. “The support of Washington and Brussels for the Kyiv authorities led to the creation of a terrorist state in the center of Europe,” Volodin wrote, referring to Ukraine. “The blood of the dead and wounded is on the hands of Biden, [French President] Macron, [German Chancellor] Scholz and other heads of state who support the Zelensky regime.” Volodin added that other “terrorist attacks” targeting pro-war Russian journalists including Vladimir Solovyov, Margarita Simonyan, and Dmitry Kiselyov, had been prevented by the FSB.